Blackmoon and Zeus Exchange Strategic Partnership Announced

VALLETTA, Malta and SINGAPORE, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmoon Financial Group, a blockchain Financial Service and Fintech firm, and Crypto Zeus PTE. LTD. (Zeus Exchange), a Fintech firm whose vision is to merge traditional investments with the power of the blockchain, today announced that they have formed a strategic partnership over co-branded Exchange Traded Indexes (ETxs).

The new relationship between Blackmoon and Zeus Exchange will empower them to work very closely together in order to produce the ETx that will be directly linked with underlying assets listed on Zeus Exchange, whether those are stocks, or crypto stocks, or cryptocurrencies or other asset types, with an ability to receive an underlying asset at any given time.

"Blackmoon and Zeus Exchange share a very similar vision and it's because of this that we are happy to have discovered such an incredible organization to partner with. We are eager to release the Zeus Exchange ETxs to offer this creative investment opportunity to investors across the globe," said Oleg Seydak, CEO of Blackmoon

"Zeus Exchange strategy is to align with the best players in the field and build a diverse and liquid trading environment across the countries. We are happy to partner with Blackmoon over a whole investment class to trade at our platforms while offering the best of both in Asia and in Europe together," said Olga Duka, CEO of Zeus Exchange

Such a strategic partnership is one of many that both companies intend to form over the coming months. The ultimate goal will be to have an entire suite of innovative investment instruments to offer to the clients around the globe within a partnership-based and legally coherent ecosystem of services.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (http://blackmoon.net/) is a financial services company which is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a group of financial services and technology companies founded in 2014. The Blackmoon team has extensive experience in investment management, as well as developing automated investment interfaces and asset management tools.

Blackmoon aims to create and maintain the world's best framework for tokenized investment vehicles to deliver investment opportunities in both the real world and the blockchain universe. Blackmoon Platform brings blockchain flexibility to fiat instruments and the benefits of accumulated financial wisdom to the crypto investments.

Blackmoon world firsts include being the first operational blockchain investment platform, the first company to issue a token related to an initial public offering (IPO of Xiaomi) and the first company to launch the first ETx which is linked to the performance of the most-traded coins on Binance.

http://blackmoon.net/

About Zeus Exchange

Zeus Exchange's (https://zeus.exchange/) vision is to merge the traditional investments with the power of the blockchain, to allow their clientele to trade between conventional financial instruments and digital assets, using a single platform, and in a legal and fully transparent fashion.

Zeus Exchange intends to introduce a hybrid trading platform with a variety of crypto-shares, backed by publicly traded shares, and co-branded ETXs, backed by crypto-shares and cryptocurrencies offered to professional investors by early 2020. Test access and early registration will be available at Zeus Exchange website in July 2019.

Zeus Exchange aims to become a vehicle of choice for investors around the globe, integrating conventional and crypto markets.

Disclaimer: Investment in virtual financial assets carries a high degree of risk and volatility and is not suitable for every investor; therefore, you should not risk the capital you cannot afford to lose. Please consult an independent professional financial or legal adviser to ensure the product meets your objectives before you decide to invest. Regional restrictions and suitability checks apply.

https://zeus.exchange/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/845341/Blackmoon_Zeus.jpg