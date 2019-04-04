sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,50 Euro		+0,094
+6,69 %
WKN: A2DN8W ISIN: FI4000233267 Ticker-Symbol: 6NG 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ
NEXT GAMES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXT GAMES OYJ1,50+6,69 %