FIRST NORTH NOTICE, APRIL 4, 2019 SHARES NEXT GAMES OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 35,396 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 5, 2019. Identifiers of Next Games Oyj's share: Trading code: NXTGMS ISIN code: FI4000233267 Orderbook id: 135089 Number of shares: 18,538,710 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** FIRST NORTH TIEDOTE, 4. HUHTIKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET NEXT GAMES OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET Yhteensä 35 396 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 5. huhtikuuta 2019. Next Games Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTGMS ISIN-koodi: FI4000233267 id: 135089 Osakemäärä: 18 538 710 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260