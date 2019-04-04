Maru/Blue announces new hires as it continues growth in the UK

LONDON, April 04, 2019-premium quality data services firm-announces the hire of Claire Treloar and Simon Gallagher.



Claire Treloar has joined Maru/Blue in the role of Business Development Manager on the agency sales team and will be an integral part in expanding and growing the company's presence in the UK. Claire has 17 years of experience as a sales and marketing manager in high-level sales environments. She has a proven track record for first-class client satisfaction.

"Claire is an excellent communicator and leader with an emphasis on creating an environment of forward-thinking ideas driven by business needs, sales targets and innovative marketing solutions," said Paul Williams, Managing Director, Maru/Blue, UK.

Simon Gallagher has joined Maru/Blue in the role of Business Development Manager on the enterprise and market research sales team. Simon is a seasoned professional with 20+ years' experience as a global innovation leader in mobile and online research.

"Simon will be instrumental to the growth of the enterprise and MR business in the UK, and I am delighted to have him join our team," said Williams.

"Our UK expansion has seen excellent momentum and is only going to benefit more from increased growth with the addition of these two strong individuals," said Maru/Blue Managing Director, Rob Berger.

