

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday, as investors watched the latest developments on the Brexit front and awaited further news from U.S.-China talks.



In a significant development, U.K. lawmakers have voted by a majority of one to force Prime Minister Theresa May to ask for an extension to the Brexit process.



Elsewhere, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday the U.S. and China hope to get closer to a trade deal this week.



President Donald Trump is due to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Washington today.



Investors were also digesting data from Germany showing that the country's factory orders plunged by 4.2 percent month-on-month in February, marking their sharpest fall since January 2017.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 18 points or 0.3 percent at 5,451 in opening deals after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



