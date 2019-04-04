

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as the pound began the day relatively strong on hopes of a longer Brexit delay.



After lawmakers approved a bill forcing Prime Minister Theresa May to ask for a Brexit delay, the government and the main opposition are expected to hold further crisis talks today.



Investors also await further news from U.S.-China trade negotiations for direction.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 43 points or 0.58 percent at 7,374 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.



Mothercare slumped 7.6 percent after the retailer reported an 8.8 percent decline in U.K. like-for-like sales for its 12 week period to March 30, 2019.



Shopping centre owner Intu Properties fell nearly 1 percent after it announced the appointment of Matthew Roberts as Chief Executive with effect from 29 April 2019.



Shares of Homeserve rallied 2.5 percent. The home repairs and improvements business said it has had another very good year in 2019, with adjusted profit before tax expected to be at the upper end of market expectations.



The adjusted profit before tax is also expected to be significantly ahead of the 141.7 million pounds delivered in fiscal 2018.



Versarien plunged 6.4 percent. The advanced materials engineering group said it recently learned that Patrick Abbott, Vice President North American Operations, is the subject of an active criminal proceeding brought by the State of Texas.



Over-50s insurance and holiday firm Saga plummeted 33 percent after a profit warning.



