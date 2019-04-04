Dahua Technology Endows New Generation of AI XVR With Full-Channel SMD Plus

HANGZHOU, China, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, debuted its new XVR series, XVR5000-I/XVR7000-4KL-I featuring full-channel SMD Plus to benefit customers from AI upgrade. The series are designated to reduce false-alarm rates and human surveillance costs, thus bringing great value to customers in search of products with accurate human/vehicle alarm to raise the security level of various indoor and outdoor facilities.

SMD Plus: High Accurate Smart Motion Detection featured with AI Chip

Renovated from the original SMD technology running on CPU, the new SMD Plus adopts independent AI smart chip loaded with a new deep-learning algorithm, improving computing power 10 times over. As a result, SMD Plus can recognize moving objects and differentiate humans and vehicles, so as to effectively avoid false alarms caused by tree branches, insects, shadows, wind or other environmental factors. Meanwhile, users are allowed to select people or vehicles for playback, thus greatly saving target search time.

One Device Upgrade to Enjoy Full - Channel AI Surveillance

Compared with perimeter protection products that support 2/4 channels, the Dahua SMD plus XVRs support up to 16 channels, suitable for indoor corridors, outdoor park entrances and many other applications. For HDCVI users, just replace a cost-effective back-end product to enjoy HD-over-Coax with advanced AI performance. Besides, through the added real-time tracking box, users can clearly see the detected target on the screen and realize visualized alarm management.

Active Deterrence to Prevent Violations and Crimes Immediately

Together with Dahua Active Deterrence Camera, XVR5000-I/XVR7000-4KL-I can expel intruders detected by SMD Plus with white light and siren, actively defending the property while saving manpower. Also, alert messages can be remotely sent to the DMSS App installed on the users' mobile phones, which keeps them updated about abnormal situations anytime anywhere. This intelligent function suits the safety requirements of all kinds of large, medium and small-sized properties vulnerable to attacks, like shops, villas, and warehouses.

Based on Dahua patented HDCVI technology, the new XVR series integrate SMD Plus, perimeter protection and active defense linkage to offer renovated safety guarantee for users. Pioneering the trend in the video surveillance industry, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on "Innovation, Quality, and Service", to benefit partners and customers around the world.

*Product launch date might be varied depends on countries

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846798/Dahua_Technology_s_New_XVR_Products.jpg