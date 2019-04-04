Fizziology Unlocks the Potential of Social Media Insights in India

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fizziology , a leading social media research and analytics firm, has announced its continued international expansion with the inclusion of social analysis in India. The company's newest capabilities allow brands and entertainment clients to measure and evaluate social reactions and conversations of Indian moviegoers and target consumers.

"India is an increasingly critical market for our entertainment and brand clients. Given the myriad of cultures that comprise the country, it's important to understand their attitudes and opinions, as well as the nuances of their social habits," said Jen Handley, co-founder and co-president at Fizziology. "India was a natural market to add to the company's growing global capabilities."

Fizziology decodes social conversation for the U.S. and more than 15 international markets with comps and socio-cultural context for each market. Top markets include Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, South Korea, and the U.K.

Fizziology's robust historical data also allows for relevant contextualization in the analysis to further understand why insights matter as clients build their global strategy. Locally attuned analysts know what to listen for and provide clients with an inside look at how consumers around the world connect with brands and share their experiences.

About Fizziology:

Founded in 2009, Fizziology (www.fizziology.com) is a global audience insights company that delivers business-critical social media analytics, research, and services to key industries, including media and entertainment, sports, travel and tourism, and lifestyle brands. The firm is headquartered in Indianapolis and has offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, and St. Louis in addition to local market expert analysts around the world. Fizziology and its sister companies MarketCast, Insight Strategy Group, and Turnkey Intelligence are business units of MarketCast Group, a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Company, a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York.

Press Contact:

Jenny Matkovich

323.553.2804

Jenny.Matkovich@mcastgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846696/Fizziology_Logo.jpg