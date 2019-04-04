As of April 12, 2019, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives on the following stocks: Dometic, Evolution Gaming, Nibe B and SAS. Swedish (SEK) Options, Forwards and Futures will be launched. As of April 5, 2019, the new series will be available in Genium INET, but not tradable until Friday, April 12, 2019. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on April 4, 2019. Mako Global Derivatives and Susquehanna International Securities will be quoting prices for derivatives on all the four above-mentioned names. All Options will be quoting prices for Dometic and Nibe. For further information concerning this exchange notice please see the attached file or contact Jari Elo, telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717851