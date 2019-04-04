The "The Business Leadership Academy: One-Day MBA" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A full-day Masterclass that challenges delegates to follow the course overview of a full MBA. It uses practical exercises and case studies to not only expand knowledge, but to challenge thinking.

Considered to be 'very thought provoking and interactive', the structure covers four key elements of an MBA. The day is designed to ensure that the learning is as effective as possible.

Who Should Attend?

The One-Day MBA is suitable for skills seekers, future leaders and Partners who have not undertaken formal MBA education and may be considering it. It is also suitable for those seeking a refresher' overview of core MBA topics.

Agenda

1. Strategy Change

2. Finance Value Systems

3. Marketing Digital

4. Leadership People

