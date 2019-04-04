EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 4, 2019 SHARES KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 19,291 K-shares converted into A-shares will be traded together with the old A-shares of Keskisuomalainen Oyj as of April 5, 2019. Identifiers of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's share: Trading code: KSLAV ISIN code: FI0009007546 Orderbook id: 24294 Number of shares: 5,768,879 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 4. HUHTIKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n K-osakkeista A-osakkeiksi muunnetut 19 291 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n A-osakkeiden kanssa 5. huhtikuuta 2019 alkaen. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: KSLAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009007546 id: 24294 Osakemäärä: 5 768 879 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260