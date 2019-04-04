

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America (BAC) announced it will mobilize an additional $300 billion in capital by 2030 through its Environmental Business Initiative. This brings Bank of America's total commitment to more than $445 billion since 2007, when the company issued its first Environmental Business Initiative.



Bank of America noted that it has deployed more than $126 billion over the past 12 years in support of environmental business efforts across the globe.



'The need to mobilize and deploy capital to address climate change has never been more urgent,' said Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX