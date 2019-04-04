Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.03p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---