Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 03-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1848.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 1871.20p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1803.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 1826.13p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---