ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A. ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 04.04.2019 / 12:47 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. ADO PROPERTIES S.A. Société anonyme 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg: B197554 4 April 2019 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 1. Details of the Issuer: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. Société anonyme 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg: B197554 LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAM- EC69 ISIN: LU1250154413 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: Stichting PGGM Depositary, City and country of registered office: Zeist, the Netherlands 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Not applicable. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28 March 2019 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financi- in % issuer to al (7.A shares instru- + (total ments 7.B) of (total 7.A) of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting 5.05% 0% 5.05- 44.130.757 situation on the % date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of N/A N/A N/A previous notification (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of % of shares ISIN code voting vo- (if possible) rights ting righ- ts Direct (Art 8 of Indi- Di- Indi- the Transparency rect rect rect Law) (Art 9 (Art (Art of the 8 of 9 of Trans- the the paren- Tran- Tran- cy spa- spa- Law) ren- ren- cy cy Law) Law) 2.229.152 5.05- % SUBTOTAL A 2.229.152 5.05- (Direct & % Indirect) B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Not applicable. B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Not applicable. 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 9. In case of proxy voting: Not applicable. 10. Additional information: PGGM Vermogensbeheer B.V. is the fund manager of the mentioned fund under 3, which is a Dutch fund for joint account. All assets of the funds are held by Stichting PGGM Depositary (as title holder). Therefore the shareholder is Stichting PGGM Depositary. Company information: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg: B197554 LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 ISIN: LU1250154413 Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin Internet: https://www.ado.properties 04.04.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A. 1B Heienhaff 1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Internet: www.ado.properties Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 796005 04.04.2019 ISIN LU1250154413 AXC0190 2019-04-04/12:48