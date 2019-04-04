sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.04.2019 | 12:49
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, April 4

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")


As part of the ongoing Board succession programme that results from four non-executive Directors starting their service at the IPO date in 2011, Ms Jane Tufnell will retire from the Board following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in October 2019.

The Board will, in due course, conduct a search for an additional non-executive Director, giving due consideration to the AIC Code of Corporate Governance and to Board diversity.

4 April 2019

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© 2019 PR Newswire