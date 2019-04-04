The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")



As part of the ongoing Board succession programme that results from four non-executive Directors starting their service at the IPO date in 2011, Ms Jane Tufnell will retire from the Board following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in October 2019.

The Board will, in due course, conduct a search for an additional non-executive Director, giving due consideration to the AIC Code of Corporate Governance and to Board diversity.

4 April 2019

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45