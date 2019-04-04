sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,815 Euro		-0,05
-5,78 %
WKN: A0MS64 ISIN: KYG8655K1094 Ticker-Symbol: TPQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,812
0,844
14:52
0,812
0,861
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD
TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD0,815-5,78 %