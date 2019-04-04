WOW air hf. has provided Nasdaq Stockholm with a court ruling by the District Court of Reykjavík, according to which the company, at its own request, has entered into bankruptcy proceedings as of March 28, 2019. According to item 2.12.2 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers, the exchange may decide to delist an issuer's fixed income instruments in circumstances where an application for bankruptcy, winding-up or equivalent motion has been filed by the issuer or a third party to a court or other public authority. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the following bond loan issued by WOW air hf. with effect from April 5, 2019. Please note that the instrument is halted and that trading will not be resumed. Trading code ISIN -------------------------- WOW001 NO0010832785 -------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.