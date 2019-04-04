On 8-9 May 2019, decision makers from biotech, pharma and finance will come together in Munich for the 12th BioVaria to learn about commercially attractive academic inventions and initiate partnerships with research teams, entrepreneurs and technology transfer professionals from all over Europe.
66 peer-selected, patent-protected technologies originating from as many research institutes, universities and university hospitals will be featured.
Further program highlights include a panel discussion on "From stem cells to therapy: Development of cell based approaches in regenerative medicine" and BioVaria's dedicated Startup Pitch Partner program. The expanded format of the Startup Pitch Partner program provides attractive opportunities for entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, with interactive pitches, one-on-one mentoring sessions and speed dating between startups and investors. Based on last year's success it attracted more applications from European startups than ever before. A preview of all technologies selected for BioVaria 2019 and the startups selected for this year's Startup Pitch Partner program is available online.
BioVaria is organised by Ascenion and 14 additional technology transfer organisations from 5 European nations.
Preview BioVaria's Technologies and Startups online
- Explore the technologies presented in 10-min oral presentations and posters
- Get a first impression of the participating startups
Register now at www.biovaria.org
Who should attend?
- Scouts and business developers from the international biopharmaceutical industry looking for cutting-edge inventions to complement their companies' R&D portfolios
- Life-science investors looking for attractive startups or IP assets as investment opportunities
- Technology transfer professionals and scientists from public research institutions who have patent-protected technologies available for licensing or partnering
