

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne, Inc. (TER) announced Thursday the appointment of Sanjay Mehta as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 25, 2019. As CFO, Mehta will lead Teradyne's global finance, operations and information technology organizations and will be reporting directly to CEO Mark Jagiela.



Mehta replaces Gregory Beecher, who announced his planned retirement earlier this year after being Teradyne's CFO over the past 18 years. Beecher will continue at Teradyne for several months as Vice President and Senior Advisor to ensure an orderly transition.



Mehta joins Teradyne from Qualcomm where he served in senior financial and leadership roles in Qualcomm's semiconductor group (QCT), including segment CFO from 2010 to 2015. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Compute and XR Business from 2018 and President of QCT China from 2016 to 2018.



Prior to joining Qualcomm in 2004, he held several progressive finance and marketing roles at Nortel Networks. Mr. Mehta started his career in 1992 at Price Waterhouse Canada.



