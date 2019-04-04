Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

VICTOR, N.Y., April 04, 2019to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.



About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families and Pacifico. Its high-quality, premium wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi and SVEDKA Vodka. The company's portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated, high-end brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery wine brands, High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new premium wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief and Spoken Barrel.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Since its founding in 1945, Constellation's ability to see, meet and stay ahead of shifting consumer preferences and trends across total beverage alcohol has fueled our success and made us the No. 1 growth contributor in beverage alcohol in the U.S.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com (mailto:michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com) Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com (mailto:patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com) Amy Martin 585-678-7141 amy.martin@cbrands.com (mailto:amy.martin@cbrands.com) Bob Czudak 585-678-7170 bob.czudak@cbrands.com (mailto:bob.czudak@cbrands.com) Tom Conaway 585-678-7503 thomas.conaway@cbrands.com (mailto:thomas.conaway@cbrands.com)

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release enhanced with multimedia links can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e9a1875-107f-4db6-9829-9ee5327bf73d