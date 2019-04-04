Cowen Inc.: Cowen Prime Services Wins HFM European Hedge Fund Services Award 2019

Named "Best Boutique Prime Broker" for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that its prime brokerage division, Cowen Prime Services LLC, has been voted "Best Boutique Prime Broker" at the 2019 HFM European Hedge Fund Services Awards. The Hedge Fund Services' Awards honor providers of services and solutions to the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, customer service and performance over the past 12 months.



Kevin LoPrimo, Managing Director and Head, International Prime Brokerage said, "We are honored to have been named Best Boutique Prime Broker by HFM at its European Hedge Fund Services Awards. We believe the award reflects the strong foundation built over many years in our US prime brokerage operation, the breadth and depth of the firm's comprehensive offerings and the efforts of our global team to provide innovative and responsive solutions to our clients."

Jack Seibald, Managing Director and Global Co-Head, Prime Services said, "We are extremely proud of the entire global prime brokerage team, and particularly our colleagues in our UK operation who've won this award a second consecutive time. As the hedge fund industry continues to evolve and portfolio managers seek service providers who can deliver the solutions they need to operate more efficiently, Cowen has been able to enhance the services we offer clients and help them to outperform."

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head, Prime Services said, "Our UK team has worked tirelessly to establish the Cowen brand as a credible alternative to the more established prime brokers in Europe. We are honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing our efforts to bring Cowen's solutions to a broader audience. As a result of our success in Europe, we've built an Asia-based team in Hong Kong and hope to launch our prime brokerage offering there shortly."

About Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC offers a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage, outsourced trading and capital introduction services to investment managers with an array of solutions that are highly scalable and customizable. The firm was built by former investment managers to serve hedge fund managers, managed account platforms, institutional investors, family offices, and registered investment advisors with turn-key solutions designed to unburden our clients of their operating responsibilities and allow them to focus on their core competencies - investing. Our offering features US prime brokerage, international prime brokerage, electronic and high-touch execution, a full outsourced trading solution, commission management, financing and stock loan, middle and back office support, pre and post trade compliance, capital introduction, new launch consulting, and portfolio and risk analytics. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services' solutions are offered internationally through the firm's UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.



For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

