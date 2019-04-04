American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) Announces Scientific Testing Reveals CBD Delivery of Company's Hydro Nano Formulation Nanoparticles Smaller Than 1 Nanometer

Testing Confirms the Small Size of CBD Delivery Nanoparticles Allows for Higher Bioavailability and Higher Absorption Rates in LALPINA CBD

PLAYA VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) ('APWC') announces that the initial testing of its proprietary hydro- nano formulation used in LALPINA CBD reveals their nanotechnology synthesis reduces the size of the majority of the CBD molecules encapsulated in the water to one nanometer or less in diameter. To provide context, a strand of human DNA is two nanometers wide. A full copy of the report has been posted on the Company's disclosure section on OTC Market (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HIPH/disclosure) The analysis was performed by Applied Nanosolutions LLC in Carpinteria, CA.

CEO American Premium Water Corporation, Ryan Fishoff commented, 'I am happy to announce the results of the preliminary testing of the Company's hydro nanoformulations. The technology is powerful that reduces the size of the delivery particles transporting the CBD molecules to allow for greater bioavailability leading to higher absorption rates into the body. We had always been confident in the effectiveness of the formulation but now the Company has experimental scientific data to validate. The Company has been focusing on creating products using cutting edge technology; while continuing to develop these technologies we are going to be creating marketing campaigns that will educate consumers about the advantages of technology. Science will become synonymous with our brands. This is a very exciting time for the Company as we continue to focus on increasing distribution; this technology will further distinguish the Company's product and brand from the competition.'

The technical analysis, performed by Applied Nanosolutions (http://www.nanosolu.com/) was done using an Atomic Force Microscope (AFM). The equipment utilized was similar to the AFM the Company acquired earlier this year to conduct their own testing to ensure that hydro nanoformulations can be produced to scale with the same level of precision. From the test results, 80% of particles tested had an average diameter of one nanometer with a standard deviation of under one nanometer.

'These results validate the Company's commitment to science with the investment in the technology required to continue these advancements and the production of a first-rate product. Most commercially available CBD products do not employ a nanotechnology designed delivery system, resulting in over 80% of CBD on those products not being absorbed by the body, instead of being flushed out. The Company's unique delivery nanoparticles in its hydro-nano technology maximize adsorption because of their unique size that makes the CBD highly available for adsorption. This formulation is not limited to LALPINA CBD or the potential to be utilized in other beverages; (water, coffee, tea, juice, etc.) it can be applied to cosmetics and topicals, and the Company is currently working on ways to utilize it for other applications, including in our recent acquisition of plant + body and in the Canyon Create portfolio of products. We will also begin to utilize the formulation in the production of a THC version for sale in California later this year. I look forward to updating shareholders and investors as we make progress on both these fronts.' concluded Mr. Fishoff.

LALPINA CBD's new website (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com) is now live and taking product orders.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC Pink: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nanotechnologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance the quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands (www.LalpinaInc.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Gents (www.gentsco.com), Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX (www.FashionCoinX.com).

