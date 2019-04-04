

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank publishes the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on March 6-7.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the yen, the franc and the greenback.



The euro was worth 125.08 against the yen, 1.1211 against the franc, 0.8546 against the pound and 1.1226 against the greenback as of 7:25 am ET.



