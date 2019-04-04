F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) recently changed its name from Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust (FRCL). However, there is no change to the objective of generating long-term growth in capital and income, or the strategy of investing in listed and private companies across the globe, using both internal and external managers. While 2018 proved to be a tricky, more volatile period for investors than 2017, with a sharp correction in world markets in the last quarter of the year, FCIT modestly outperformed its FTSE All-World benchmark in both NAV and share price terms, helped by its private equity exposure. Manager Paul Niven acknowledges that the investment cycle is mature, but believes there is potential for further share price appreciation, as the US has adopted a more dovish stance towards monetary policy and equity valuations are now looking more attractive following the Q418 market sell-off.

