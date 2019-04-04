DataStax, the leading provider of the active everywhere, hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra, today announced it will present a keynote at IDC's Multi Cloud Conference 2019: Innovation at the Speed of Cloud on April 10, 2019 in London. DataStax will also participate in an afternoon roundtable at the conference, titled: Getting your data strategy right in a hybrid and multi-cloud environment to enable artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT).

The conference will cover the following topics:

Why you need a multi-cloud strategy

How to successfully execute your strategy

How to best define a multi-cloud security framework

Changing security paradigms in a multi-cloud world

How do you implement an efficient multi cloud operating model

Lessons learned on the road to multi cloud

WHAT: Keynote: Data Strategies for a Hybrid/Multi Cloud World How do you support a cloud strategy with a data strategy that exploits both hybrid and multi cloud, and breaks down data silos? In this session, learn the pros and cons of today's most popular enterprise data strategies for a hybrid/multi cloud world: before, during, and after the move. WHO: Patrick Callaghan, Business Technology Strategist at DataStax WHERE: 11 Cavendish Square London W1G 0AN WHEN: Wednesday, April 10, 2019 11:35 12:05 p.m.

To learn more or to register for the event, please click here.

To learn more about DataStax and DataStax Enterprise, please join DataStax at DataStax Accelerate, the world's premier Apache Cassandra conference, May 21-23, 2019, in the Washington D.C. area. To register, please visit: www.datastax.com/accelerate

About DataStax

DataStax delivers the always-on, active everywhere distributed hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra. The foundation for personalized, real-time applications at scale, DataStax Enterprise makes it easy for enterprises to exploit hybrid and multi-cloud environments via a seamless data layer that eliminates the issues that typically come with deploying applications across multiple on-premises data centers and/or multiple public clouds.

Our product also gives businesses full data visibility, portability, and control, allowing them to retain strategic ownership of their most valuable asset in a hybrid/multi cloud world. We help many of the world's leading brands across industries transform their businesses through an enterprise data layer that eliminates data silos and cloud vendor lock-in while powering modern, mission-critical applications. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on Twitter @DataStax.

