Guotai Junan Securities Asset Custodian and Outsourcing Service Passed ISAE No. 3402 for the Fourth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan Securities has passed through the ISAE3402 again, becoming a brokerage with Asset Custodian and Outsourcing Service that has passed ISAE3402 international certification for the fourth consecutive accounting year.

International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) No. 3402, Assurance Reports on Controls at a Service Organization, was issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB), which is part of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC). ISAE 3402 was developed to provide an international assurance standard for allowing public accountants to issue a report for use by user organizations on the controls at a service organization.

Since 2015, Guotai Junan Securities Asset Management Department has authorized PricewaterhouseCoopers(PWC) Zhongtian Accounting Firm to conduct ISAE3402 International Standards Assurance Project. Over four months of business interviews, walkthrough tests, control tests and report validation, PWC concludes that the control has been properly designed, and the tested control, along with the supplemental control is reasonable and effective.

In recent years, Guotai Junan Securities's Asset Custodian and Outsourcing services focused on providing full-service asset custody and fund administration services to global asset management agencies, devoting itself to creating professional service projects and advanced service models. The innovative service model that promotes innovation with service and leads the trend with innovation is widely praised by the industry.Guotai Junan Securities has gained outstanding long-term performance and reputation for its Asset Custodian and Outsourcing services. Last year, it won "the Best Custodian (Private Funds), China" and "Best Fund Administrator (Alternatives), China" which are issued by The Asset magazine.



