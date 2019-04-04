Trust Exchange to Speak at RMA's 13th Annual Governance, Compliance, and Operational Risk Conference (GCOR)

Trust Exchange CEO Ed Sullivan to Discuss Compliance in the Age of Cloud Services

MEDIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Trust Exchange, the leader in Collaborative Business Information Services, today announced that Founder and CEO Ed Sullivan is returning to speak at the Risk Management Association's 13th Annual conference. This year, Mr. Sullivan will team up with Jake McDonald, Director, CBIZ Credit Risk Advisory to deliver a breakout entitled 'Third Party Risk Management in the Cloud.' The session will discuss the new compliance challenges introduced by the proliferation of cloud services, and why a different approach is required to enable organizations to take advantage of cloud computing while maintaining compliance. Also included will be a case study of a large global financial institution that is using Trust Exchange to automate and manage compliance processes across a wide range of Amazon Web Services.

The Risk Management Association (RMA) continues its 100 -year mission of advancing the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry by hosting GCOR XIII, RMA's 13th annual Governance, Compliance and Operational Risk Conference. Leading banking industry experts will share their experiences regarding AI, machine learning, and blockchain, as well as their views on evolving cyber resiliency and third-party risk management practices at GCOR XIII. The Risk Management Association's 13th annual Governance, Compliance, and Operational Risk Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Cambridge, Mass., April 10-11, 2019.

Conference participants and speakers include compliance and risk management executives from organizations like The Brookings Institute, Charles Schwab, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, KPMG, TD Ameritrade, and others.

Trust Exchange pioneered the concept of Collaborative Compliance, enabled by the Trust Exchange Community. The Trust Exchange Community is a community of businesses that securely disclose and monitor key information to increase their trust in each other. Compared to traditional business information services that provide limited, stale, and non-actionable information, Collaborative compliance delivers flexible, timely, and actionable information for compliance and risk management professionals.

Cloud services create tremendous advantages for large organizations in terms of agility, cost savings, and reduced infrastructure complexity. However, distributing a wide range of services across a global cloud backbone while serving millions of customers and thousands of institutions dramatically increases the challenge of managing timely disclosures to help large organizations to maintain compliance.

'Large financial institutions are on an inexorable march to the cloud,' said Ed Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Trust Exchange. 'Yesterday's disclosure and compliance processes don't have a chance of effectively addressing compliance at cloud-scale for fast-moving global companies. These are exactly the kinds of challenges that Trust Exchange was designed to address, and we look forward to sharing this story at GCOR XIII.'

About Trust Exchange

Trust Exchange is disrupting the $40B Business Information Services market by enabling companies to securely disclose and monitor key information about customers, vendors, and partners with a centralized, secure cloud platform. Trust Exchange provides Collaborative Compliance, dramatically lowering the cost of compliance by helping institutions automate critical compliance activities, build deeper trust with customers, vendors, and partners, and monitor their own company's reputation performance over time.

For more information, visit www.trustexchange.com.

