Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2019) - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with The University of Manchester ("Manchester") in the UK. The purpose of the MOU is to explore opportunities of collaboration in the areas of development and commercialization of graphene and other 2D materials and accelerate the adoption of these materials into commercially viable markets. Manchester is where the one-atom thick material was first isolated in 2004. Since then The University's infrastructure has grown to include the National Graphene Institute (NGI) and the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC). Manchester is well positioned as the global leading knowledge centre in graphene research and commercialization.

"ZEN is very pleased to be collaborating with Manchester" said Dr. Francis Dubé, ZEN's CEO and Head of Business Development. "Working with such a high calibre institution will combine efforts to access third party research and technology programme funding and to pursue collaborative projects with third parties."

The Company's strategic goal is to position ZEN as a leader in the graphene marketplace by developing a range of graphene applications for industry. This MOU will also foster a positive environment for potentially integrating leading Canadian Researchers and Canadian Businesses with which ZEN Graphene Solutions has an established relationship and help connect them to the broader graphene market.

A collaboration with Manchester has the potential to accelerate the development of the Company's graphene enhanced applications to market and become an integrated graphene supplier. Additionally, the MOU could also potentially help accelerate many of the projects currently underway at The University of Manchester and promote the industrial adoption of graphene.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging graphene technology company with a focus on development of the unique Albany Graphite Project. This precursor graphene material provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of simple mechanical and chemical methods.

