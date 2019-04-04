

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $12.89 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $41.02 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.3% to $473.57 million from $559.44 million last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX