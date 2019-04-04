Delivering on Decibel's commitment to provide an end-to-end view of the customer experience across all digital touchpoints

Decibel, the leading global digital experience intelligence provider, today released Decibel for Apps, which extends its innovative behavioral digital intelligence from websites and mobile to native apps. Decibel for Apps identifies problem areas for app customers, uncovering actionable insights for user experience (UX) designers and developers. This is the latest advancement in Decibel's mission to deliver brands the most comprehensive view of the customer journey across all digital touchpoints.

Recent research shows that mobile device users spend 90 percent of their time in apps, and only 10 percent browsing the rest of the internet. While the traditional use of websites on devices will continue to serve a critical role, the massive increase in mobile app usage forces brands to focus on providing a flawless digital experience in this space. Otherwise, they not only risk losing customers to competitors, but also put sizable revenue opportunities on the line.

Decibel for Apps was built to measure and improve the mobile app customer experience. By gathering behavioral insights, such as frustration, confusion or reasons for abandonment, Decibel for Apps can alert UX designers and developers in real time with the necessary information to improve the experience. This solution includes Decibel's Digital Experience Score (DXS)-the company's proprietary scoring system that measures customer experience in a single, comprehensive metric-to quantify every customer experience, automatically identifying and prioritizing opportunities for improvement.

Additionally, Decibel for Apps offers benefits such as the ability to:

Quantify and benchmark every app experience

Empower UX designers to create a streamlined and optimized interface

Provide experience data that can be utilized across the organization

"There's a clear initiative for leaders to offer an impeccable experience for customers, yet it's hard to decipher the reasoning behind why digital customers, especially on tablets and cell phones, don't convert to purchases," said Tim de Paris, CTO at Decibel. "To provide a solution that helps marketers and developers alleviate those problems across web and apps is a win-win for the brand and the end user. Providing a positive experience for customers has always been our main goal at Decibel, and we're happy to offer a new capability that helps brands succeed in the m-commerce revolution."

Decibel for Apps is now available for Decibel customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.decibelinsight.com/platform.

About Decibel

Decibel provides real-time intelligence that enables businesses to measure and improve online customer experiences at scale.

Pioneering the world's first technology designed specifically to quantify experiences, Decibel's Digital Experience Intelligence platform captures unique experience data, enriched by machine learning, to reveal digital body language, understand user state of mind and pinpoint problem areas on your website, web applications and native apps.

Our go-to, universal metric for measuring experiences online, the Digital Experience Score (DXS) automatically rates the quality of experiences and can be segmented across your entire digital offering and audience for immediate insight into where the biggest wins lie. This intelligence powers best-in-class forensic tools that allow digital teams to investigate exactly how and where to optimize for better experiences. Built on a flexible, fast, open API, Decibel makes it easy to integrate and export smart experience data to enrich your entire stack or model in-house.

The world's largest companies including Lego, General Motors, British Airways and AllState Insurance use Decibel to discover opportunities to transform digital experience, drive brand loyalty and grow their businesses. Find out more at www.decibelinsight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005015/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Casey, PR for Decibel

decibelPR@V2comms.com