The fifth round (Ronda 4) of the RenovAr program for large-scale solar and renewables will be held by the end of the year, according to the Argentinean Minister of Energy and Renewable Energy, Sebastián Kind. The procurement exercise will also include grid infrastructure projects.The Argentinean government will hold a new round of its RenovAr renewable energy procurement program by the end of this year, according to a statement provided to pv magazine by Marcelo Álvarez, the president of Cámara Argentina de Energías Renovables (CADER), a local renewable energy industry body. The Argentinean Ministry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...