ELEMENTIA, S.A.B. DE C.V.: Elementia Announces Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Reporting Schedule

MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Elementia (BMV: ELEMENT*) today announced that it will hold its First Quarter 2019 Conference Call in English on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Mexico City Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Fernando Ruíz Jacques - Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Juan Francisco Sánchez Kramer - Chief Financial Officer. Elementia will report its First Quarter 2019 results on Thursday, April 25, 2019 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)

1-785-424-1726 (International participants)

Passcode: ELEMENTIA

To access the audio webcast, visit: https://webcasts.eqs.com/elementia20190426

Participants are requested to connect 15 minutes prior to the call.

Conference Replay:

A replay of this call will be available on April 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST for 7 days, and will also be available at www.elementia.com in the Investor Relations section.

1 (844) 488-7474 (U.S. participants)

1 (862) 902-0129 (International participants)

Conference Replay ID: 92545478

About Elementia

Elementia is a unique platform that manufactures and commercializes building materials for the construction industry and adds value to all stages of this industry. The Company has grown, both organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions, consolidating operations in 9 countries in the Americas, showing strong growth in its Cement business unit, while maintaining its leadership in the Metals business, and through our Building Systems unit, we offer lightweight construction products, which is the main building trend in the market. This has been possible thanks to the passion and dedication of its more than 7,000 employees and the leadership of its main brands, including: Cementos Fortaleza®, Giant®, Keystone® and Dragon®; Nacobre®; Allura®, Mexalit®, Plycem®, Eternit®, Duralit® and Fibraforte®, among others.

SOURCE: ELEMENTIA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541041/Elementia-Announces-Its-First-Quarter-2019-Earnings-Conference-Call-and-Reporting-Schedule