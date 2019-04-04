Introducing a New Indoor/Outdoor 4K H.265 Speed Dome Camera from Z3 Technology

LINCOLN, Nebraska, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a leading provider of video encoding systems, today announced the availability of a new 360° H.265 4K IP66 rated speed dome, Z3Dome-4K. Combining the video compression expertise from Z3 Technology, with Sony's proven 4K camera technology, the powerful Z3Dome-4K allows for clear 4K video streaming over Ethernet networks.

"The Z3Dome-4K is an exciting addition to our existing IP camera solutions. By pairing our video compression experience with Sony's reliable line of 4K block camera, we were able to create an industry-leading IP camera solution that delivers the high quality 4K video in any environment, while utilizing the lowest bandwidth, latency and power," Aaron Caldwell, CEO, Z3 Technology said.

This robust high speed 360° camera dome brings clarity and detail to high movement and low light conditions, featuring 30x zoom with integrated auto focus. The system also boasts a high quality transparent shield, to ensure image quality is clear, and a dust and water resistant design, making it ideal in a variety of outdoor applications.

"The compact size, low power requirements, powerful optical zoom, and excellent low-light capabilities of Sony's ER8530 4K block camera module readily allow integration into industry-leading security and surveillance solutions such as Z3's new Z3Dome-4K, which is targeted for the most demanding image quality environments," said Hank Ochi, President of Component Solutions Business Division, Sony Electronics Inc. "Z3 and Sony engineers worked closely together to optimize the combination of image capture and video compression with outstanding results."

The Z3Dome-4K is readily available for purchase.

