Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

December 2018 saw the passing of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill and with it the legalization of hemp cultivation in the United States. While the crop had previously been cultivated on test sites and through state-level laws, this was the first time in a century that this once-important cash crop was officially allowed by the U.S. government again. The move has created a whole new playing field, thrusting Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) into the spotlight.

Sugarmade is a hydroponics supply company catering to the hemp market. As such, it has seen an extraordinary few years of growth. Even before the Farm Bill, the hemp industry had been growing. CBD, an active ingredient extracted from hemp, has become an incredibly popular product in the last few years. The plant is used in foods, oils, vaping fluid, drinks and health treatments. Research indicating its potential to support health and well-being has fueled consumer interest. The existing producers of hemp have seen profits soar, and now that the floodgates have opened, other businesses are rushing to get in on the act.

