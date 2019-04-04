Ortho Consulting Group Partners with Imperial College London for the Next Imperial MedTech Event - 'Innovation in Musculoskeletal Technologies'

NEWBURY, England, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Consulting Group is proud to be partnering with the 'Innovations in Musculoskeletal Technologies' event at Imperial College London, on Friday 26th April 2019.

This is the latest event in the 'Imperial MedTech Links Series' and exhibits the most recent development in technologies for Musculoskeletal Medicine. Imperial College researchers and clinicians will be showcasing their work and giving talks on biomaterials, regenerative medicine, technologies for rehabilitation and surgical technologies for orthopaedics.

Matt Woods, Founder of Ortho Consulting Group, said: "I'm proud to be partnering with this event and with Imperial College to support their work. New technology in medicine is crucial to the successful future of the orthopaedic industry. Ortho Consulting Group is passionate about getting the very best products to orthopaedic patients worldwide, and this event showcases some of the best in innovative solutions in musculoskeletal."

The event takes place at Imperial College's South Kensington Campus, London, and runs from 13:00 (with lunch) until 20:00. For further details please visit http://www.imperial.ac.uk/medtech/

About Ortho Consulting Group

With a network of over 5,000 validated contacts, Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) are a team of industry experts specialising in global strategy and building, strengthening and managing global sales channels, specifically outside of the US.

OCG understand the challenges of growing a global business within Orthopaedics and Spine and offers a holistic consultancy service to advise, support and deliver orthopaedic manufacturers' expansion strategies.

Made up of two specialist divisions, Orthoconnections and Orthoexecutive, OCG can cover all sales channel expansion solutions, whether that's growing and onboarding your senior leadership team or sourcing and managing your distributors.

About Imperial MedTech Links

Imperial MedTech Links promotes and supports interactions between companies in the medical technology sector and Imperial College scientists, engineers and clinicians in the biomedical engineering field. The 26th April event celebrates innovative work in the field of musculoskeletal technologies. http://www.imperial.ac.uk/medtech/events/

