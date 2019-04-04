The global PV market will probably grow by as much as 25% in 2019, after sagging to a double-digit rate of expansion last year, with annual capacity additions likely to hit 129 GW, IHS Markit says in a new report.The anticipated growth surge will largely occur outside of China, as annual global deployment outside of its borders is expected to jump by 43% by the end of December. IHS Markit points to looming project deadlines in countries such as Vietnam and Spain as one reason for the expected ex-China uptick in installations, in addition to a spike in demand triggered by recent module price declines. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...