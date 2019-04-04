Tradeshift, the fastest growing supplier collaboration platform, today announced a partnership with BuyerQuest, the next-generation eProcurement solution that brings the B2C eCommerce shopping experience to B2B Enterprise Procurement. With BuyerQuest, end users make better, more informed buying decisions, while enabling tighter trading relationships with suppliers.

BuyerQuest is joining the Tradeshift platform as an app partner, delivering a world-class employee buying experience, reducing procurement process friction, driving contract compliance, and saving organizations money.

The partnership is a culmination of an effort beginning over four years ago and illustrates another great example of the power of the Tradeshift App platform extending the Tradeshift Pay solution offering. The addition of the BuyerQuest eProcurement app provides Tradeshift Platform users with access to the world's most advanced procurement tool for spend management. BuyerQuest integrates seamlessly with Tradeshift by way of the Tradeshift Link integration connectors, taking advantage of Tradeshift's recent acquisition of Babelway.

The addition of BuyerQuest's eProcurement app on the Tradeshift platform is one of several in recent months, including apps for global payments from Transfermate, supply chain management from Quyntess, financial risk management from Coface, international freight from Freightos, and supply chain risk from FRDM. As the platform continues to grow, customers have the tools and solutions they need to ensure enhanced business agility while fully understanding their entire supply chain.

"We are excited that BuyerQuest is joining the Tradeshift apps ecosystem as the latest of a long list of app partners. We have known BuyerQuest for some time and have witnessed their impact on the older and inflexible procurement market. Their culture and the success that they've had in their market aligns perfectly with Tradeshift's belief that enterprises should be able to do business their way," said Christian Lanng, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Tradeshift.

"Similar to BuyerQuest, Tradeshift values agility and usability as highly important ingredients to the success of enterprise P2P," said Jack Mulloy, Chief Executive Officer, BuyerQuest. "The BuyerQuest Tradeshift partnership unites the two most innovative companies in the enterprise Procurement market. As go-to-market partners, we will be hugely disruptive."

About BuyerQuest

BuyerQuest is an enterprise Procure-to-Pay solution that delivers a world-class eCommerce experience to procurement organizations all around the world. Our software streamlines and enhances the corporate buying process, allowing our customers to increase user adoption, drive contract compliance, and save money. BuyerQuest combines the power of cognitive computing with the discipline of enterprise procurement, offering an agile solution that empowers companies to solve their complex procurement problems. BuyerQuest customers have the spend transparency, deep insights, and advanced intelligence capabilities they need to focus more on strategic priorities and less on tactical, lower value tasks. Global organizations use BuyerQuest to fundamentally transform their procurement experience and more efficiently manage their entire procure-to-pay process. Please visit www.BuyerQuest.com to learn more.

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.

