Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Bankole A. Johnson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals Delivers Keynote Lecture; Receives Prestigious American Society of Addiction Medicine Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NADSAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, announced that its Chief Medical Officer, Bankole Johnson, M.D., will be delivering the keynote lecture at the 50th Annual American Society of Addiction Medicine Conference on April 5th in Orlando, Florida. The subject of Dr. Johnson's address will be 'Personalizing the Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorders.'

At the Conference, Dr. Johnson is also being recognized as ASAM's 2019 recipient of the R. Brinkley Smithers Distinguished Scientist Award.

Dr. Johnson's lecture, slides and a brief summary will be available at a link on the Adial website in approximately one week. The presentation will focus on the premise that alcohol use disorder is a biological disorder with a moderate-to-high heritability with a goal of finding, 'the right medicine, for the right patient, at the right time, and for the right duration,' according to Dr. Johnson. 'We know there are genomic biomarkers in the genotype that are promising indicators of drinking severity. Tailoring pharmacological agents for the subgroups of alcoholics based on their genetic variation may considerably improve treatment,' said Dr. Johnson.

The R. Brinkley Smithers Distinguished Scientist Award recognizes and honors an individual who has made meritorious contributions in advancing the understanding of alcoholism, its prevention and treatment. The Award and Lecture were established by ASAM in 1995 as a lasting tribute to R. Brinkley Smithers, who influenced American alcoholism policy, theory and treatment.

'Dr. Johnson is certainly worthy of this recognition from his peers and his lecture will be demonstrative of his leadership in the critical efforts underway to address alcohol use disorder through clinically-based solutions, which is our focus at Adial,' said William Stilley, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals. 'With Dr. Johnson's close involvement as our Chief Medical Officer, we are well-positioned to advance our pharmacological research around AD04. Given the great respect Dr. Johnson has earned within the profession, we believe the eyes of the world will be on our work and progress.'

The ASAM, founded in 1954, is a professional medical society representing more than 6,000 physicians, clinicians and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug candidate, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder ('AUD'). A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). The Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial using AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity.

