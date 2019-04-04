Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs Awarded Most Innovative New ETF of 2018 at ETF.com Industry Awards

The Only ETFs in the World to Provide S&P 500 Exposure, Up to a Cap, with Known Downside Buffers of 9%, 15%, or 30%

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) announced today the Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs (series) received the award for the Most Innovative New ETF of 2018 at the ETF.com U.S. Industry Awards Dinner held in NYC on March, 28th 2019.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs , the first series in Innovator's category-creating Defined Outcome ETFsm family, were also recognized as a finalist for Best New ETF and 2018 People's Choice Awards. Innovator Capital Management was recognized as a finalist in the category of Most Innovative ETF Issuer of the Year.

The Most Innovative New ETF award recognizes the most groundbreaking and disruptive ETF launched each year, highlighting ETFs that are expanding the envelope in terms of what types of exposures can be delivered through the ETF vehicle for the benefit of investors.

"We would like to thank our industry peers for honoring us with the award for Most Innovative New ETF of 2018," said Bruce Bond, CEO of Innovator ETFs. "The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFsm suite is a ground breaking category that has opened the door for investors seeking to reduce portfolio volatility and have more control over their potential investment outcomes. The concept of using a Defined Outcome Buffer ETFsm to achieve long-term growth objectives while providing a buffer against downside loss has been steadily gaining interest with advisors and investors."

The sixth annual ETF.com Awards held last Thursday in New York City honored products, people and companies that made a difference in the ETF industry in 2018. The 30 categories recognize everything from new funds to established products, as well as the issuers, service providers and end users who make the industry go round.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFsm suite seeks to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500 Price Return Index (S&P 500) up to a Cap, with downside buffer levels of 9%, 15%, or 30% over an Outcome Period of approximately one year. The ETFs reset annually and can be held indefinitely. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs, with over $492 million in AUM as of April 3, 2019, are among the fastest growing new category of ETFs in the market today.

The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see "Investor Suitability" in the prospectus.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFsm Suite - Quarterly Series

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs (Cboe: BAPR , BJUL , BOCT , BJAN ): Designed to track the return of the S&P 500 (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 9% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (Cboe: PAPR , PJUL , POCT , PJAN ): Designed to track the return of the S&P 500 (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETFs (Cboe: UAPR , UJUL , UOCT , UJAN ): Designed to track the return of the S&P 500 (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against a decline of 30% of losses over the Outcome Period, from -5% to -35%, before fees and expenses. Investors are exposed to loss between 0% and 5% and over 35% over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

About Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs

Each Innovator Defined Outcome ETFSM seeks to provide defined exposure to the S&P 500, where the downside buffer level, upside growth potential to a Cap, and Outcome Period are all known, prior to investing.

Innovator has listed a suite of twelve S&P 500 Buffer ETFs to provide investors an opportunity to purchase shares as close to the beginning of their respective Outcome Periods as possible. Investors can also purchase shares of a previously listed Defined Outcome Buffer ETF throughout the entire Outcome Period, obtaining a current set of defined outcome parameters, which are disclosed daily through a web tool available at: http://innovatoretfs.com/define/ .

Innovator is focused on delivering defined outcome based solutions inside the benefit-rich ETF wrapper, retaining many of the features that have contributed to the success of structured products1 (e.g., downside buffer levels, upside participation, defined outcome parameters), but with the added benefits of transparency, liquidity and lower costs afforded by the ETF structure.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Innovator Capital Management, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Wheaton, IL. Formed in 2014, the firm is currently headed by ETF visionaries Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of one of the largest ETF providers in the world. Innovation is our hallmark and acts as a guide to our company principles. Innovator is committed to helping investors better control their financial outcomes by providing investment opportunities they never considered or thought possible. For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com .

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange-holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. For more information, visit www.cboe.com .

About Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC (Milliman FRM) is a global leader in financial risk management to the retirement industry, providing investment advisory, hedging, and consulting services on over $141 billion in global assets as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Milliman FRM, visit www.Milliman.com/FRM .

1 Structured notes and structured annuities are financial instruments designed and created to afford investors exposure to an underlying asset through a derivative contract. It is important to note that these ETFs are not structured notes or structured annuities.

Investing involves risks. The Funds face numerous market trading risks, including active markets risk, authorized participation concentration risk, buffered loss risk, Cap change risk, capped upside return risk, correlation risk, FLEX Option counterparty risk, cyber security risk, fluctuation of net asset value risk, investment objective risk, limitations of intraday indicative value risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, options risk, Outcome Period risk, tax risk, trading issues risk, upside participation risk and valuation risk. Unlike mutual funds, the Funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs are bought and sold at market price and not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The outcomes that a Fund seeks to provide may only be realized if you are holding shares on the first day of the Outcome Period and continue to hold them on the last day of the Outcome Period, approximately one year. If you purchase shares after the Outcome Period has begun or sell shares prior to the Outcome Period's conclusion, you may experience very different investment returns from those that a Fund seeks to provide.

These Funds are designed to provide point-to-point exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 via a basket of FLEX Options. As a result, the ETFs are not expected to move directly in line with the S&P 500 during the interim period.

FLEX Options Risk. The Fund will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). FLEX options, are non-standard options that allow both the writer and purchaser to negotiate various terms. Terms that are negotiable include the exercise style, strike price, expiration date, as well as other feature The Fund bears the risk that the OCC will be unable or unwilling to perform its obligations under the FLEX Options contracts. In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Fund could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than certain other securities such as standardized options. In less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the "Cap") that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the funds' for the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. Additionally, the Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund's position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Funds' website, www.innovatoretfs.com, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in a Fund on a daily basis.

The Funds only seek to provide shareholders that hold shares for the entire Outcome Period with their respective buffer level against S&P 500 Price Index losses during the Outcome Period. You will bear all S&P 500 Price Index losses exceeding 9%, 15%, and 30%, respectively. Depending upon market conditions at the time of purchase, a shareholder that purchases shares after the Outcome Period has begun may also lose their entire investment. For instance, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has decreased in value beyond the pre-determined 9% buffer, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer. Similarly, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer until the Fund's value has decreased to its value at the commencement of the Outcome Period.

Each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and may be obtained at www.innovatoretfs.com or 800.208.5212. Read it carefully before investing.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible Benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc., is not affiliated with S&P DJI, Milliman, or Innovator Capital Management. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures and investment practices.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, or as to the results to be obtained by recipients of the products.

