The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( ) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Inmarsat plc 04-Apr-2019 / 13:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: The Vanguard Group, Inc. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation Inmarsat plc to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing 03 April 2019 undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) N/A above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of EUR 0.0005 ordinary relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant 16,490,907 3.56% securities owned and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 16,490,907 3.56% TOTAL: All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Common Stock Purchase 4,732 5.48 GBP (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product Nature of Number of Price per relevant description dealing reference unit security securities e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closi ng a long/short position, increasing/re ducing a long/short position (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option of descrip purchasi of price date money releva tion ng, securi per unit paid/ nt e.g. selling, ties receive securi call varying to e.g. d per ty option etc. which Ameri unit option can, relate Europ s ean etc. (ii) Exercise Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise relevant description exercised securities price per security against unit e.g. call option (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit security (if applicable) e.g. subscription, conversion 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO 04 April 2019 Date of disclosure: Shawn Acker Contact name: 001-610-669-8989 Telephone number: Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk [1]. Category Code: RET - Inmarsat plc TIDM: LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65 Sequence No.: 8086 EQS News ID: 796097 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d610e80acff92c902df9f1f3bdbd4b53&application_id=796097&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

