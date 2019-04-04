GigaSpaces In-Memory Real-Time Analytics Platform Takes the Stage at Strata AI Data Conference 2019

Yoav Einav, VP Product, will present how deep learning can be operationalized at scale and a case study on how a leading European financial institution is improving customer service with real-time ML

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, a leading in-memory real-time analytics platform for instant insights to action, announced that Yoav Einav, VP Product, at GigaSpaces will be presenting at two sessions the Strata AI Data Conference taking place in London from April 29 - May 2. Strata AI Data Conference, presented by Cloudera and O'Reilly Media, focuses on sharing best practices for implementing data strategies utilizing innovative big data tools and technologies.

Tuesday April 30

How NLP Is Helping a European Financial Institution Enhance the Customer Experience

A leading IT service provider for financial institutions is leveraging NLP to enable service agents to provide first call resolution quickly and efficiently; improving the customer experience and call center productivity. The system responds with sub-second latency and creates continuous learning models based on each transaction for smarter, faster insights.

Thursday, May 2

A Deep Learning Approach to Automatic Call Routing

A live demonstration will show how organizations can provide a seamless call center experience by leveraging deep learning to automatically route service calls to the most relevant agent in less than 100ms. The automated call routing solution is based on Intel's BigDL framework and GigaSpaces InsightEdge in-memory real-time analytics platform.

Together, the technologies accelerate data processing while providing horizontal scalability and high availability to power deep learning models with low risk and TCO.

"Our customers are deploying event-driven real-time ML and DL applications for a broad range of applications and use cases, which require a combination of high performance, high availability and scale," said Yoav Einav, VP Product at GigaSpaces "We are proud to present at Strata AI, how insight-driven enterprises are operationalizing real time machine learning and using NLP sentiment analysis and text classification to extract value from structured and unstructured data available in CRM, Chatbots, IVR, social media and more."

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides leading in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at www.gigaspaces.com and blog.gigaspaces.com .

