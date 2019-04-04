

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International (MAR) announced the company targets to have 1000 hotels open in Asia-Pacific by the end of 2020. In 2019 alone, the company expects to add close to 100 new hotels or close to 20,000 rooms in the region, with several brand debuts in Australia, Hong Kong, The Philippines, Nepal and India.



In 2019 alone, Marriott targets to open more than 30 hotels in China, including the first JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in China.



Marriott expects to debut the Tribute Portfolio brand in India, with the opening of Port Muziris, Kochi, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel slated for the second quarter of 2019. Marriott expects to reach more than 30,000 rooms open in India by end 2023.



