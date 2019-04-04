Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) International Agency Standard & Poor's Global increases rating of PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' to the level of 'BB', positive outlook 04-Apr-2019 / 16:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 04.04.2019 International Rating Agency Standard & Poor's Global increased rating of PJSC "NCSP" from the level of "BB-" to the level of "BB", positive outlook. The rating upgrade reflects the agency's view on the ongoing integration of PJSC NCSP and the Transneft Group owned by the state, as well as the confidence in providing support from Transneft in case of need. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: PR@ncsp.com For investors: IR@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 8091 EQS News ID: 796149 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2019 09:17 ET (13:17 GMT)