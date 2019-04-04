BioLargo reported record revenue in 2018 of $1.4m, more than doubling from the previous year, with the majority of this revenue attributable to Odor-No-More at $1.1m. Odor-No-More continues to improve its margins and is expected to break even by the end of 2019. Moreover, it expects to provide the data needed to complete a 510(k) for its Clyra wound care product in six months, with a spin-off planned for around the end of 2019, and for the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) to be commercially available in late 2019 or early 2020 and eventually operating independently.

