Beter Bed Holding NV: introduction of Element circular box spring

Beter Bed Holding presented the new strategy at the Capital Markets Day on 26 October 2018. Five consumer trends have been identified that give direction to this strategy. These trends are of fundamental importance to the company's long-term vision. Sustainability is one of these trends.

As market leader in a number of different markets, Beter Bed Holding believes it is vitally important that it accepts its responsibility and plays a pioneering role in the field of sustainability. Beter Bed is taking the lead by being the first player in the market to introduce a completely circular box spring: Element.

The Element box spring has been developed in a completely modular fashion in close collaboration with the supplier. The box spring is easy to disassemble and all the materials are recyclable. All the parts can also be replaced separately. They are all made of mono-materials rather than mixed raw materials, which means they are completely recyclable.

Beter Bed engaged the services of TNO - the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research - in order to demonstrate the circularity of this Element box spring versus box springs produced in the standard way. TNO uses its unique IMPACT (Integrated Method of sustainable Product Assessment for Circular Transition) method to measure the effects on aspects such as resources, people & planet and the economy. This renders the product's circularity score or 'green score'. The results of the research carried out by TNO provide, in addition to a sustainability score for Element, insights into the further development possibilities in the field of sustainable products in the assortment.

Customers have the option of leasing Element at Beter Bed, which means they can sleep on an Element box spring starting at € 1.43 a night. After the end of the lease term, the customer can once again lease a new Element box spring. Element box springs that are returned are processed and recycled in a responsible manner in collaboration with the suppliers.

Element is the first collection being presented under the Beter Bed Green sleeping label. Green sleeping stands for a good night's sleep on products for which sustainability aspects have been expressly taken into account during their development. Element is the box spring collection being carried under this label and will be available in 16 Beter Bed stores in the Netherlands starting this Easter.

Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation will do this through its international retail brands Matratzen Concord, Beter Bed, Beddenreus, Sängjätten and own wholesaler operation DBC International. All brands provide the best advice to their customers on all relevant channels including online. In 2018, the company achieved € 396.3 million sales with a total of 1,009 stores and an increasingly relevant share of online sales.

For more information

John Kruijssen

CEO

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 13211011

john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl (mailto:john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl) Hugo van den Ochtend

CFO

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 25746309

hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl (mailto:hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl)

Click on the link below for the PDF of the press release.

Attachment