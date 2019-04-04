The global oral care market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Poor oral health and hygiene give rise to several issues such as plaque formation, periodontal disease, tooth decay, and even throat cancer. Consumption of tobacco, poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diet and high consumption of alcohol are some of the factors that can result in oral disorders. To avoid the occurrence of such disorders market players and the governments of different countries are raising awareness on the importance of maintaining dental and oral health. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive has its oral care center that offers information on teeth whitening, cavities, gum disease, and others. The growing awareness of dental and oral health will propel the volume sales of oral hygiene products leading to market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the high demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global oral care market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global oral care market: High demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash

Rising consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce oral hygiene products such as mouthwash and teeth whitening products. Whitening toothpaste is a popular product that can be used for teeth whitening. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening functionality that differs from ordinary toothpaste. Mouthwash has also gained popularity as it acts as a rinsing agent that delivers protection against harmful germs and bacteria that may remain after brushing and flossing. The growing consciousness of removing bad breath has compelled people to adopt mouthwashes into their daily oral hygiene routine rapidly. Improving global living standards and rising focus on health and hygiene are some of the critical factors that will help in increasing the acceptability and popularity of teeth whitening products and mouthwash.

"Along with the high demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash, the rise in demand for powered toothbrushes, growing popularity of private-label brands, and rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concerns are some of the other major factors that will boost the growth of the overall global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global oral care market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global oral care market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to economic growth, the resultant increase in spending power, changing lifestyles and shifting preference for traditional oral care home remedies over modern products in the region.

