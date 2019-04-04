Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04-Apr-2019 / 15:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+---------------+ |Title: | | +-------------+---------------+ |First name: |Friedrich-Peter| +-------------+---------------+ |Last name(s):|Joussen | +-------------+---------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the managing body| +---------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +------+ |TUI AG| +------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900SL2WSPV293B552| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000TUAG000| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+---------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|2200.800 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|3166.800 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|4200.000 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|4200.000 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|4200.000 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|4779.600 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|6048.000 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|7896.000 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|8223.600 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|9206.400 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|17673.600 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|34070.400 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|167202.000 EUR | +---------+---------------+ |8.400 EUR|1171052.400 EUR| +---------+---------------+ d) Aggregated information +----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +----------+-----------------+ |8.4000 EUR|1444119.6000 EUR | +----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2019-04-02; UTC+2| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|Xetra| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+ ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8092 EQS News ID: 796165 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 04, 2019 09:36 ET (13:36 GMT)