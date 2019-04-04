Aureus Incorporated: Aureus CEO Retires 90mm Shares of Common Stock to Treasury

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK: ARSN), a food brand development company focused on acquiring and growing well-established food brands, announced it has reached an agreement with its CEO, Everett Dickson to return all of his common share of stock to treasury in exchange for a newly established preferred class. This change in the share structure will leave approx. 60mm shares issued and outstanding.

"Generating shareholders value is a primary goal. I will personally do whatever is necessary to see that we succeed in that, while simultaneously growing the Yuengling's Ice Cream Brand. By retiring 90 million common shares back to the treasury, we instantly create additional value to the shareholders and boost the health of the company. The return of these shares demonstrates management's desire to maintain a capital structure that supports growth. This is an integral part of our long-term corporate strategy to expand operations. A strong share structure and investor confidence are the foundation to success, we want to continuously execute on every part of the business plan to earn this confidence," said Everett Dickson, CEO of US Highland Inc.

About Aureus, Inc.

The management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by an American businessman, Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was reborn. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it's been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

