ChartIQ's Finsemble Adds Support for Electron, Bringing World-Renowned Technology to its Smart Desktop Platform

Financial Technology Company Adds Open-Source Container Support to Bolster Reputation as Desktop Integration Platform of the Future

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / Standing by its commitment to help the finance world work smarter, ChartIQ announces that its desktop integration platform, Finsemble, now supports Electron.

Electron is the leading, open-source web container for writing cross-platform desktop applications using web technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. It is the framework behind a wide range of industry-leading applications like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and thousands more.

Finsemble allows engineers to quickly integrate any type of application to create customized smart desktops faster. With Electron, they can build on a modern tech stack while improving overall performance for the end user.

'Electron support takes Finsemble to another level,' CEO Dan Schleifer says. 'Electron is deployed on over 100 million desktops around the world and is maintained by a robust open source community. Our customers can be assured their smart desktop is running on the fastest, most secure, HTML5 container.'

A Global Community

Electron is vibrant, free, and open-source, with active contributions by expert technologists from firms like Github, Microsoft, and ChartIQ itself. Building a smart desktop with Finsemble means financial firms can now join an expanding, global community.

'Engineers in the finance world who have embraced web technologies want to use Electron,' said ChartIQ CTO Terry Thorsen. 'They have something to be excited about - the option to build powerful desktop applications on a modern tech stack without having to discard or rebuild the legacy applications that users depend on.'

An open-source technology like Electron eliminates the need for commercial software containers. Savvy executives can cut the entire budget line associated with commercial container costs by building their smart desktop with Finsemble.

Performance and Security

For maximum performance and security, Finsemble supports only the latest version of Electron. Finsemble's built-in Electron Adapter also prevents vulnerabilities by firewalling untrusted content.

Additionally, Finsemble automatically incorporates security features provided by Electron's underlying Chromium engine. As the codebase behind the world's most popular web browser, Chromium gives developers access to the best modern technology and APIs, and has been built to be secure by design.

The Ultimate Smart Desktop

Lower costs, speedier performance, and the global community that supports Electron all bolster Finsemble's reputation as the desktop integration platform of the future.

'Our engineers spent years discovering, and then solving, the hard problems associated with HTML5-based smart desktops. Our goal to provide an unparalleled desktop integration platform is easier with Electron under the hood,' Schleifer says.

Start building your modern financial desktop today by scheduling a free demo of Finsemble or email us at info@chartiq.com to learn more.

About ChartIQ

ChartIQ provides software to help the finance world work smarter. The maker of the industry's most powerful HTML5 financial charts, ChartIQ also delivers Finsemble, a desktop integration platform that links any financial applications together to create smart, modern desktops. ChartIQ's solutions are built in current web technology to help firms innovate faster, saving them time and money. Founded in 2012, ChartIQ is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York and London. Some of the largest financial institutions are among ChartIQ's 300 global customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.chartiq.com.

