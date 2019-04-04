HRTEU Limited based in Dublin, Ireland, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from the 5th of April, 2019. From this date, HRTEU Limited is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: HRTEU Limited INET ID: HRTU Admitted: The 5th of April, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717958